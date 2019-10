PTI reported Raipur senior superintendent of police Arif Sheikh as saying that Ali, 32, a native of Raipur, was arrested by a joint team of Chhattisgarh police and its Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Raipur/Hyderabad: A team of Chhattisgarh police arrested a suspected SIMI operative, Azharudd-in alias Chemical Ali, from the Shamshabad airport, on Saturday. Wanted in connection with the 2013 Bodhgaya and Patna bomb blasts, he was arrested on arrival from Saudi Arabia.

PTI reported Raipur senior superintendent of police Arif Sheikh as saying that Ali, 32, a native of Raipur, was arrested by a joint team of Chhattisgarh police and its Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).