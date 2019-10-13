Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 'Not just a pie ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Not just a piece of land': PM Modi on Kashmir, Ladakh

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said.
Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)
 Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Jalgaon: Hitting out at the opposition parties for objecting to the government's decision of abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were not just a piece of land, but "crown of India".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, he said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was "unfortunate".

 

The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said. "I challenge the opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370...Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not just a piece of land for us, but crown of India," he said.

Modi said today, every world power is listening to India's voice. "The josh of new India is not due to Modi, but your one vote," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said he has come to Maharashtra to seek people's support for re-electing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister for a second term.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pm modi, article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Maharashtra, Jalgaon


Latest From Nation

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Only PM Modi with 56-inch chest showed the courage to abrogate Article 370: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Sakoli, the Prime Minister said the work is being done with a larger vision for farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Government to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Muslims in India are happiest,' says RSS supremo

'Whenever a country in the world was confused and diverted from the right path, it came to India in search of the truth. When the Jews were being chased away, India is the only country that gave them shelter. The Parsis are also able to safely practise their religion here,' Mohan Bhagwat said (Photo: ANI)

Women perform Garba with snakes in Gujarat's Junagarh, five held

Five persons including a minor girl have been arrested after women were seen performing 'Garba' with snakes including a cobra at a function in Shil village. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to become India's first transgender pilot

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot. (Photo: ANI)

Mahrashtra elections: Modi, Rahul to rally on Oct 13

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | Representational)

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham