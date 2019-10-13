Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 'Not gained any ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Not gained anything, only lost weight': SP's Azam Khan on his political journey

ANI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Khan said that in his long political career in which he has always stood up for the masses.
Addressing an election rally for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Khan said: 'I am being called a criminal because I'm your lawyer. I was framed because I fought for the general public and the general good. On the Triple Talaq and Ayodhya Ram mandir issue I had said that everyone should wait for the court's decisions. I said nothing more, and yet I am being punished.' (Photo: File | PTI)
 Addressing an election rally for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Khan said: 'I am being called a criminal because I'm your lawyer. I was framed because I fought for the general public and the general good. On the Triple Talaq and Ayodhya Ram mandir issue I had said that everyone should wait for the court's decisions. I said nothing more, and yet I am being punished.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan turned emotional while referring to the slew of criminal cases he is facing in alleged land encroachment scams at an election rally here on Saturday.

Khan said that in his long political career in which he has always stood up for the masses, he had not gained anything but had only lost weight and the institutions which he had opened for the common good.

 

Addressing an election rally for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Khan said: "I am being called a criminal because I'm your lawyer. I was framed because I fought for the general public and the general good. On the Triple Talaq and Ayodhya Ram mandir issue I had said that everyone should wait for the court's decisions. I said nothing more, and yet I am being punished."

"I thought there were people who consider me as a good politician and a good person. In this long political journey, I have not gained a kilo of weight but instead lost 22 kg weight," he added.

"What is the point if all the universities and schools that I have opened for children shut down? If I lose these institutions and my weight then I will be left with nothing," he added.

Khan is currently facing a slew of criminal cases in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Khan on October 5 had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated him for two and a half hours.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the SP leader.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: azam khan, election rally, triple talaq
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


Latest From Nation

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Only PM Modi with 56-inch chest showed the courage to abrogate Article 370: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Sakoli, the Prime Minister said the work is being done with a larger vision for farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Government to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Not just a piece of land': PM Modi on Kashmir, Ladakh

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

'Muslims in India are happiest,' says RSS supremo

'Whenever a country in the world was confused and diverted from the right path, it came to India in search of the truth. When the Jews were being chased away, India is the only country that gave them shelter. The Parsis are also able to safely practise their religion here,' Mohan Bhagwat said (Photo: ANI)

Women perform Garba with snakes in Gujarat's Junagarh, five held

Five persons including a minor girl have been arrested after women were seen performing 'Garba' with snakes including a cobra at a function in Shil village. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to become India's first transgender pilot

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot. (Photo: ANI)

Mahrashtra elections: Modi, Rahul to rally on Oct 13

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham