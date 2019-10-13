Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 Khammam: RTC driver ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Khammam: RTC driver attempts suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Oct 13, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Following this, enraged RTC workers sat on a dharna in front of the collectorate and raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Khammam: Frustrated with the lack of government response even though their strike stretched into the eighth day, RTC driver Devire-ddy Srinivasa Reddy poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. His son, who was nearby, foiled his attempt and suffered burns.

Mr Reddy (employee card number E326225) was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam. Doctors said he suffered 60 per cent burns. He was later rushed to Hyderabad for for better treatment. He is a native of Vastavai in Krishna district, settled in Khammam. Another driver, Mr K. Narayana-chari, also doused himself with petrol but was stopped by his colleagues from lighting a match.

 

The workers also protested at the Khammam RTC bus station and pelted stones in which four buses were damaged. Heated arguments took place between the police and RTC workers in different places. A circle inspector slapped an RTC worker while he was staging a dharna.

The RTC joint action committee (JAC) of Khammam decided not to allow RTC buses to be driven by hired staff on Sunday. JAC leaders stated that they will stop RTC buses at every stage.

It is expected that the stir will be intensified from Sunday.

RTC JAC leader G. Madhava Rao said, “KCR caused this situation. The workers are disgusted by the statements of KCR, who should be held responsible for the suicide attempt of Srinivas Reddy”

Police diverted the traffic to the internal roads around Narasimha Swamy temple.

A traffic jam was witnessed on NST Road, Gattaiah Centre, Wyra Road and it took one hour to the people to reach their destinations.

Several commuter complained that that they were stuck for hours

Different student organisations like Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation and Democratic Students Federation extended their support to RTC workers. Telangana Union of Working Journalists Union-Indian Journalists Union expressed its solidarity to the RTC JAC.

...
Tags: cm k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam


