Hyderabad: Rain halts, but no end to people’s sufferings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI & T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Oct 13, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 1:09 am IST
The heavy rainfall lead to the Alwal lake overflowing and water spread to the surrounding areas and downstream localities.
Floodwater entered the ground floors of several shops and houses in Alwal on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: Residents of Yapral, Alwal, Sainkpuri, Ammuguda, Tirmulgherry crossroads, Bolaram, Lothku-nta, Kowkoor and the military area surrounding the Defence Engineering College were in for a rude shock on Friday evening as their colonies were water-logged, making it difficult for them to move out from their homes. The rain water came gushing in after the rains had stopped at 6 pm.

The heavy rainfall lead to the Alwal lake overflowing and water spread to the surrounding areas and downstream localities.

 

“The lake overflowed and the makeshift bund was washed away by the rains in the last two weeks. Now, the water is out on the streets and all roads are waterlogged, triggering a massive traffic jam,” said Manoj Mathur, a resident of Alwal who runs businesses in Lothkunta.

The level of water increased suddenly and even the highland areas in the whole eastern belt were in knee-deep water. The water, instead of decreasing, was only increasing, making it difficult to understand where it was coming from.

Caught completely off guard, the engineers and sanitation staff of Kapra circle were not aware of what had caused such a huge surge of water.

However, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation rue that they had to close the inlets because they had to take up works for Mission Kakatiya.

“The inlets have been closed down, till the works for the project are completed. We are trying our best to ensure the works are completed by next year. But, there are too many legal hassles in the way, as there are several people coming forward with pattas claiming that the land is theirs. With no place left to go, the water is coming out onto the streets,” said Mr Bheem Prasad, superintendent engineer of GHMC (Lakes).

The highland areas of Kushiguda, Balaji Nagar and Hi-tension Wire Road in Sainkpuri were under knee-deep water. Mr S. Balaji, a 60-year-old resident, said, “I have lived here all my life but not seen such kind of water on a high plane. The water level increased suddenly. Those on two wheelers were not able to move due to the current of the water.”

The compound wall of College of Defence Management gave way and the water which had collected in the open land too started flowing out. This added to the woes of the people.

The low-lying residential areas in Lothkunta, Ammuguda, Bhavan's College, DLR Enclave in Kapra inlet, S.S. Enclave and Yapral were submerged in water.

Ms Padmaja Hazare of DLR Enclave said, “The water came gushing down from Hi-tension Wire Road to the DLR Enclave like a river. It was difficult to get out of the house as one could just be swept away by the water."

Most residents asked their spouses, children and other family members not to venture back home as it was dangerous. Even the SUVs coming from the low-lying areas had to struggle to move.

Mr Prashanth K. of Alwal who took his family who live in a low-lying area to his sister's home said, “To move the car in swirling waters was very difficult. It was like moving against the tide. The water just came from all sides.”

