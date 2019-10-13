Former Karnataka Deputy CM’s aide ends life

G. Parameshwara visits the spot of his personal assistant’s suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar’s confidant allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday, days after income-tax sleuths raided the residence, office and educational institutions of Dr G. Parameshwar.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree near the Sports Authority of India grounds in the morning, the police said. He hailed from Mellehalli in Ramanagar, they said. He started his stint with Congress as a typist and became close to Dr Parameshwar.

The sleuths, who raided the residence, office and Siddharth Group of Institutions belonging to Dr Parameshwar two days ago, had grilled Ramesh too.

Dr Parameshwar said that he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation. “Don’t know why he committed suicide. This morning also, I spoke to him,” Dr Parameshwar said.

He visited the spot where Ramesh committed suicide. Meanwhile, income-tax officials summoned Dr Parameshwar to depose before them on Tuesday after two days of extensive raids at his office, educational institution and residence. “I will go there on Tuesday,” he said.

Dr Parameshwar said the I-T officials told him that the raids were carried out following complaints by some students.

“It could be possible but the verification should also take place,” he said, refusing to give a political colour to the raids. He said that he was preparing to answer the income-tax officials.