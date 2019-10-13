Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 Former Karnataka Dep ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former Karnataka Deputy CM’s aide ends life

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Ramesh was found hanging from a tree near the Sports Authority of India grounds in the morning, the police said.
G. Parameshwara visits the spot of his personal assistant’s suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 G. Parameshwara visits the spot of his personal assistant’s suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar’s confidant allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday, days after income-tax sleuths raided the residence, office and educational institutions of Dr G. Parameshwar.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree near the Sports Authority of India grounds in the morning, the police said. He hailed from Mellehalli in Ramanagar, they said. He started his stint with Congress as a typist and became close to Dr Parameshwar.

 

The sleuths, who raided the residence, office and Siddharth Group of Institutions belonging to Dr Parameshwar two days ago, had grilled Ramesh too.

Dr Parameshwar said that he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation. “Don’t know why he committed suicide. This morning also, I spoke to him,” Dr Parameshwar said.  

He visited the spot where Ramesh committed suicide. Meanwhile, income-tax officials summoned Dr Parameshwar to depose before them on Tuesday after two days of extensive raids at his office, educational institution and residence. “I will go there on Tuesday,” he said.

Dr Parameshwar said the I-T officials told him that the raids were carried out following complaints by some students.

“It could be possible but the verification should also take place,” he said, refusing to give a political colour to the raids. He said that he was preparing to answer the income-tax officials.

...
Tags: dr g. parameshwar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Kannabiran devoted his life to those cases and fighting for people falsely charged, wrongly jailed, brutally killed. Balagopal wielded his pen against the state, painstakingly documenting all the abuses as a human rights and civil rights activist.

K. Balagopal: An extraordinary man in an ordinary country

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Will ask Telugus in Gulf to return: K Chandrasekhar Rao

MP and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other party leaders at Choutapally and Yerragattu Thanda Lift irrigation Scheme as part of the Huzurnagar bypoll campaign on Saturday. (Photo: P. Anil Kumar)

Narrow edge for Congress, for now

Mariam Thresia

Sr Mariam Thresia to be declared saint today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP stir turns violent, state chief K Laxman hurt

Dr. K Laxman

Hyderabad: Holidays extended teachers angry

Mild tension prevailed when leaders of the BJP and the RTC JAC and police entered into a scuffle during a protest at the Bus Bhavan on Saturday. The leaders were protesting against the government’s decision to dismiss RTC staff involved in the strike. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Privacy in digital identification needs to be looked into – Experts

Recalling an incident related to Aadhaar, he said,

Narendra Modi’s Tamil interpreter was Chennai’s Madhusudhan Raveendran

Madhusudhan at work in Mamallapuram.

Narendra Modi gifts XI Jinping silk portrait

He also gifted an exquisite Kanjeevaram silk saree for the Chinese leader’s wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham