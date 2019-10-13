Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 Cong workers stage p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong workers stage protest over former K'taka deputy CM G Parameshwara's PA suicide

ANI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
Staging a protest, the party workers held a plethora of banners to show their resentment against the government.
While one placard sought justice for the deceased and the other accused government of targeting the leaders to take the political revenge. (Photo: ANI)
  While one placard sought justice for the deceased and the other accused government of targeting the leaders to take the political revenge. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress workers on Friday sought justice for former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) who allegedly committed suicide following IT raids and asserted that the central government is using the investigating agencies to take political revenge.

Staging a protest, the party workers held a plethora of banners to show their resentment against the government. While one placard sought justice for the deceased and the other accused government of targeting the leaders to take the political revenge.

 

"They (central government) is misusing the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and playing dirty politics against our leaders. Parameshwara's PA Ramesh committed suicide because of the torture by the I-T department," said Congress worker, Naveen Chandra.

Chandra further sought the arrest of the ED and I-T officials responsible for the PA's death.

...
Tags: g parameshwara, personal assistant dies, commits suicide
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

He also sought to know if PM Modi, during his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, asked the latter about the 2017 Doklam standoff. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, media distracting attention from core issues: Rahul Gandhi

Photo: Twitter

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed. (Photo: File)

Protracted Ayodhya hearing in SC to enter final leg on October 14



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (Photo: ANI)

If you want to tackle terror in Pak, we'll send our armymen there: Rajnath

'I would like to make a suggestion to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. If you are serious enough to fight against terror, we are ready to assist you. If you want our Army, then we will send them there for your help,' Rajnath said. (Photo: ANI)

'Not gained anything, only lost weight': SP's Azam Khan on his political journey

Addressing an election rally for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Khan said: 'I am being called a criminal because I'm your lawyer. I was framed because I fought for the general public and the general good. On the Triple Talaq and Ayodhya Ram mandir issue I had said that everyone should wait for the court's decisions. I said nothing more, and yet I am being punished.' (Photo: File | PTI)

'Not just a piece of land': PM Modi on Kashmir, Ladakh

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, PM Modi said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham