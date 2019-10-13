Nation Current Affairs 13 Oct 2019 Coastal Andhra Prade ...
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

However, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain towards afternoon, with the temperature oscillating between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.
 Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast agency further predicted that the sky will be clear in Delhi throughout the day with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

 

However, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain towards the afternoon, with the temperature oscillating between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of West Bengal yesterday.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of East and central India, some parts of northeast India, some more parts of West India, remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea during next two days.

 

