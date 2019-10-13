BJP turning India into police state: Congress

Mr. Sharma claimed that the BJP spent about Rs 40,000 crore during the Lok Sabha elections and 99 per cent of the total electoral bonds were in its favour but no one questioned the party.

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the central government alleging misuse to agencies to target political opponents. According to the Congress, the Income-tax Department carried out raids at residences of five employees of the party’s accounts department on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma wondered whether there were two sets of laws in the country as no one questioned the BJP, which, he claimed, was the richest political party in the world.

“India cannot be converted into a state where people are living in fear and insecurity... You (BJP) cannot create a police or a surveillance state by terror of raids on the opposition party,” he said.

Citing reports, Mr. Sharma claimed that the BJP spent about Rs 40,000 crore during the Lok Sabha elections and 99 per cent of the total electoral bonds were in its favour but no one questioned the party.