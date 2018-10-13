search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court stays order by Uttarakhand High Court against fatwas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Oct 13, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 12:37 am IST
The appellant assailed the order and said that Darul Ifta is authorised to issue fatwas.
Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order passed by the Uttarakhand High Court banning fatwas and barring religious outfits/ bodies and statutory panchayats/ local panchayats/ group of people in the state from issuing such directions.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta stayed the order on an appeal filed by Islamic organisation, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, after hearing its senior counsel Raju Ramachandran.

 

The HC had passed the order in August on the basis of a news report that a fatwa had been issued for externment of the family of a minor girl who had alleged that she was raped by her neighbour and had become pregnant.

The order said that in the entire state of Uttarakhand all the religious outfits/ bodies and statutory panchayats/ local panchayats/ gro-up of people are banned from issuing fatwas, since it infringes upon the statutory rights, fundamental rights, dignity, status, honour and obligation of individuals. 

