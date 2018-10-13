Rip apart women who enter Sabarimala temple into two: Actor Kollam Thulasi

Kollam: The Kerala State Women’s Commission took a suo motu case against actor Kollam Thulasi who courted controversy on Friday for stating that women who dared to enter Sabarimala temple must be ripped into two pieces.

During a speech at Chavara here while addressing the NDA’s Long March against the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the temple, the actor wanted one of those pieces to be thrown at the Chief Minister’s office and the other before the Supreme Court judges who were gave the verdict. He also mocked at the judges calling them ‘nitwits’.

Kollam Thulasi, a BJP supporter, also urged women not to go to Sabarimala if they were ‘educated’ and ‘civilised’. The march was led by BJP state president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

Mr Pillai said Thulasi's statement was his personal opinion and does not not reflect the party's stand. “He represents not the BJP, but a local devotional group from Kollam. He was one of the several speakers on the dais and the party could not interfere in any manner to control their speech,” Mr Pillai told media.