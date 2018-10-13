search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rip apart women who enter Sabarimala temple into two: Actor Kollam Thulasi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Kollam Thulasi, a BJP supporter, also urged women not to go to Sabarimala if they were ‘educated’ and ‘civilised’.
Kollam Thulasi
 Kollam Thulasi

Kollam: The Kerala State Women’s Commission took a suo motu case against actor Kollam Thulasi who courted controversy on Friday for stating that women who dared to enter Sabarimala temple must be ripped into two pieces. 

During a speech at Chavara here while addressing the NDA’s Long March against the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter the temple, the actor wanted one of those pieces to be thrown at the Chief Minister’s office and the other before the Supreme Court judges who were gave the verdict. He also mocked at the judges calling them ‘nitwits’. 

 

Kollam Thulasi, a BJP supporter, also urged women not to go to Sabarimala if they were ‘educated’ and ‘civilised’. The march was led by BJP state president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

Mr Pillai said Thulasi's statement was his personal opinion and does not not reflect the party's stand. “He represents not the BJP, but a local devotional group from Kollam. He was one of the several speakers on the dais and the party could not interfere in any manner to control their speech,” Mr Pillai told media.    

Tags: kollam thulasi, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court rejects plea over Assembly

Hyderabad High Court

E-commerce sites flout rules on Aadhaar

This violates a recent ruling of the Supreme Court barring private firms from collecting an individual's Aadhaar data. (Representional Image)

CBSE tweaks pass criteria for Class X

The CBSE said, “All candidates who had appeared in the exam as per the scheme of studies were exempted from separate pass criteria in internal assessment and Board examination.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs in place for road works

Traffic from Begumpet flyover towards new bridge (left turn) will be diverted towards HPS out gate junction, U turn, Begumpet flyover (Representional Image)

State Election Commission weighs e-postal ballot for 50,000 service voters

The e-postal ballot will be available for 10,000 defence personnel, 20,000 government employees and 20,000 police personnel deputed on election duty. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham