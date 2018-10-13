search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India wins election to UN Human Rights Council with highest votes

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 7:59 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 7:59 am IST
Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.
Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group. (Photo: File)
 Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group. (Photo: File)

United Nations/ New Delhi: India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category, the highest number of votes among all candidates.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for new members to the UN Human Rights Council. The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

 

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group. Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin told PTI that India's win reflects the country's standing in the international community.

Following the election, Akbaruddin tweeted "Voting for a Happy Outcome. Thanks to the support of all our friends @UN , India wins seat to Human Rights Council with highest votes among all candidates."

The new members will serve a term of three years beginning January 1, 2019. India had previously been elected to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council for the 2011-2014 and 2014-2017 term. Its last tenure had ended on December 31, 2017 and in accordance with the rules, it was not eligible for immediate re-election since it had already served two consecutive terms.

Created by the Assembly in March 2006 as the principal United Nations body dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected Member States. On the basis of equitable geographical distribution, Council seats are allocated to the five regional groups as follows: African States, 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States, 13 seats; Eastern European States, 6 seats; Latin American and Caribbean States, 8 seats; and Western European and other States, 7 seats.

All five of the General Assembly's regional groups had submitted competition-free slates, meaning that all candidates, regardless of their rights records, were virtually assured seats on the council.

On the eve of the elections, rights group Human Rights Watch had said UN member countries should oppose the candidacies of the Philippines and Eritrea for the Human Rights Council because of their "egregious human rights records".

Serious rights violations in Bahrain and Cameroon also raise significant concerns, it said.

Former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet assumed the role of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in September this year, succeeding Jordanian diplomat Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, who had in June this year released a first ever report on Kashmir that was rejected by India.

Tags: united nations human rights council, un general assembly, asia pacific category, syed akbaruddin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi visit: Ring of security at Minsk Square

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Devotees complain about police high-handedness at Kanaka Durga Temple

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao strictly instructed the officials of the Police Department to be respectable and responsible towards the public and pilgrims at the time of duty on the premises of the temple.

Bandar road to be widened to 100 feet width

A file photo of the MG Road in Vijayawada

Tamil Nadu govt urged to define facilities for KG sections

Senior educationist S.S. Rajagopal said, “In nursery education, support systems are more important than the curriculum. (Representational Image)

Wetlands very vulnerable

They also shared personal stories of their rescue work, especially before the Navy and Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) were able to pitch in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham