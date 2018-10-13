search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Do you want everyone in India to be vegetarian: SC asks petitioner

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 8:29 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 8:29 am IST
'We cannot pass an order that everyone should become vegetarian,' the bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner organisation.
The counsel told the court that this matter should be heard after which the bench posted it for hearing in February. (Photo: File)
 The counsel told the court that this matter should be heard after which the bench posted it for hearing in February. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta made this observation while hearing a plea which said that export of meat cannot be encouraged or promoted in the country.

"We cannot pass an order that everyone should become vegetarian," the bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner organisation.

 

The counsel told the court that this matter should be heard after which the bench posted it for hearing in February.

The court also dealt with a separate petition filed by the organisation on the issue of promoting organic farming in the country.

At the outset, the bench said that this issue was for the government to decide.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that they have already raised this issue before the government but no steps have been taken in this regard.

"It is not our job to tell all this to the government," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing in February.

Tags: supreme court, export of meat, india meat exports
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Join us,' says Shivpal Yadav after Mulayam Singh shares stage with him

After sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav last month, Mulayam Singh Yadav has now appeared at a public function with his brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. (Photo: File)

PM Modi is 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu, says Maharashtra BJP Leader

'Hon PM @narendramodi ji is the 11th #Avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu (sic),' state BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

India wins election to UN Human Rights Council with highest votes

Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi visit: Ring of security at Minsk Square

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Devotees complain about police high-handedness at Kanaka Durga Temple

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao strictly instructed the officials of the Police Department to be respectable and responsible towards the public and pilgrims at the time of duty on the premises of the temple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham