CM Patnaik announces monetary relief for people hit by Cyclone Titli

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Patnaik made the announcement after an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts earlier Saturday. 
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a monetary relief on Saturday to be paid for 15 days to people affected by Cyclone Titli and the resultant flooding in Ganjam and Gajapati districts and Gunupur sub-division of Rayagada district.

Patnaik made the announcement after an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts earlier Saturday. 

 

"On an average, a family of four will be assisted with more than Rs 3,000 as relief," Patnaik told reporters in Bhubaneswar. He said the relief amount will be provided at the rate of Rs 60 per adult and Rs 45 per child per day for 15 days. 

He said the cyclone did the maximum damage to agriculture crops, roads and trees, adding a damage assessment will begin after immediate relief and restoration measures are completed. 

The chief minister said road connectivity and power supply to 90 per cent of cyclone-hit areas will be restored within 48 hours. Power supply to rest of the affected areas will be ensured in four-five days, he added. 

He said safe drinking water will be provided in all block areas within two days and all tube wells will be repaired by Sunday. 

"In next 24 hours, water supply will be restored in all urban areas. Generator sets will be used wherever required," Patnaik said. 

