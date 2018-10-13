search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 9 girl dies after coming home from 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' event in UP

ANI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 9:01 am IST
The family of the girl accused the district authorities of not making proper arrangement of the event and carelessness.
The girl was suffering from a high fever when her parents took the child to the hospital, where she died during treatment. (Representational image)
 The girl was suffering from a high fever when her parents took the child to the hospital, where she died during treatment. (Representational image)

Hardoi: A Class 9 student died after returning home from attending an event on the theme "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on the International Day of the Girl Child. Supriya Sharma's health worsened as soon as she reached home, her parents said.

She was suffering from a high fever when her parents took the child to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

 

The family of the girl accused the district authorities of not making proper arrangement of the event and carelessness.

"She went to attend the function. But the arrangement made there were not up to the mark. Drinking water was not available. When my daughter came back home, she was suffering from high fever," said the father of the girl.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) from Hardoi, Hemant Rao, denied the allegation levelled by the family members of the girl and said the authority made all the arrangement and that they are not anyhow responsible for the death of the girl.

"Every facility was available medical, drinking water facility. The accusation made by the family is baseless and the matter is being investigated. Soon the truth will come out," he said.

Around 11,000 school girls gathered in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Thursday to script a world record by taking an oath for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

The initiative was taken by the district administration and representatives of Eurasia World.

Tags: beti bachao beti padhao, international day of girl child, girl dies after event
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

‘Within two days, we closed the vulnerability, stopped the attack, and secured people’s accounts by resetting the access tokens for people who were potentially exposed,’ said Facebook.
 

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

The breach has left users more vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and could deepen unease about posting to a service whose privacy, moderation and security practices have been called into question by a series of scandals, cybersecurity experts and financial analysts said.
 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women journalists 'not so innocent': BJP leader on #MeToo accusations

However, Lata Ketkar also said that she welcomed the Me Too movement as it gave strength to women if they felt they had been harassed. (Photo: ANI)

Do you want everyone in India to be vegetarian: SC asks petitioner

The counsel told the court that this matter should be heard after which the bench posted it for hearing in February. (Photo: File)

'Join us,' says Shivpal Yadav after Mulayam Singh shares stage with him

After sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav last month, Mulayam Singh Yadav has now appeared at a public function with his brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. (Photo: File)

PM Modi is 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu, says Maharashtra BJP Leader

'Hon PM @narendramodi ji is the 11th #Avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu (sic),' state BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

India wins election to UN Human Rights Council with highest votes

Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham