search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jason Holder dismissed Virat Kohli before tea as West Indies managed to keep India in check on Day two of the second Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Holder removes Kohli, India 4 down at tea
 
Nation, Current Affairs

India witnesses biggest Zika virus outbreak as 50 test positive in Jaipur

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 13, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
At least 276 teams have been deployed in Zika virus-affected wards of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda assured that everything is under control and that there is no need to panic. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
 Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda assured that everything is under control and that there is no need to panic. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Jaipur: A total of 50 people have tested positive for Zika virus in Jaipur making it the biggest outbreak of the deadly disease in India so far.  

This development comes few days after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sought a comprehensive report from the Health Ministry on the outbreak of Zika virus after 29 people were tested positive in Rajasthan's Jaipur. 

 

According to a Hindustan Times report, 11 pregnant women are also infected with the virus. Officials are making sure that the infection does not spread further by controlling mosquito breeding.

At least 276 teams have been deployed in Zika virus-affected wards of Jaipur's Shastri Nagar.

Also Read: 29 test positive for Zika virus in Jaipur, PM Modi seeks comprehensive report

The teams have already surveyed 11,313 houses, of which 2,282 are positive for mosquito breeding. Apart from this, around 39,246 containers have been checked, of which 3,567 are positive for larvae.

As a preventive measure, 133 blood and urine samples including 58 pregnant females and 75 fever patients have been collected and sent to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College for further investigations.

Fogging has also been done in the affected area to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda assured that everything is under control and that there is no need to panic.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. 

Symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. Symptoms typically last for two to seven days.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: zika virus, health ministry, zika virus outbreak in india, health minister jp nadda
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
 

NCA rehab under scanner as debutant Shardul Thakur all but ruled out of 2nd WI Test

The National Cricket Academy's rehabilitation programme once again came under scanner after seamer Shardul Thakur's Test debut against West Indies lasted a mere 10 deliveries due to recurrence of a groin strain sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo: PTI)
 

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

The breach allowed attackers to access millions of users’ location and history.
 

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

‘Within two days, we closed the vulnerability, stopped the attack, and secured people’s accounts by resetting the access tokens for people who were potentially exposed,’ said Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi air quality above hazardous levels, haze envelopes Mumbai

Report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted that if climatic change continues, people will be at greater risk of injury, disease and even death due to more intense heat waves and fires. (Representational image | PTI)

Cyclone Titli: 12 more feared dead, four missing after landslide in Odisha

About 60 lakh people were affected in the cyclone and flood and normal life was badly hit in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts. (Photo: File/AP)

Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Cong MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

Uike is a four-time lawmaker from Pali in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

I-T raids continue overnight at Andhra TDP MLA CM Ramesh's homes, offices

Ramesh, who is in Delhi, said, 'It is a clear-cut case of political vendetta. In fact, The Prime Minister himself warned us right inside Parliament about consequences since we have been fighting for the state’s rights. The I-T raids are a result of the warning.' (Photo: File)

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham