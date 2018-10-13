Air India aircraft’s wheels hit wall at Trichy airport on take off

“The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally,” it said. Tiruchirappally Airport Director said CISF personnel on duty had informed the air traffic control about the incident.

Tiruchirappalli: Passengers of a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight had a miraculous escape when their aircraft’s wheels hit a perimeter wall during take off in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The plane, with 136 passengers and crew members on-board, continued for Dubai and was eventually diverted to Mumbai after Trichy airport officials reported to the pilots that the aircraft might have come in contact with a wall. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the aircraft landed in Mumbai at 5.35 am after being in flight for four hours, officials said. The pilots of the aircraft have been “derost-ered” pending investigation, Air India Express said in a statement.

“Flight IX-611 took off from Trichy for Dubai around 1.30 am Friday. It was reported by Trichy airport officials that they have observed that the aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall.”

“The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally,” it said. Tiruchirappally Airport Director said CISF personnel on duty had informed the air traffic control about the incident.