search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India aircraft’s wheels hit wall at Trichy airport on take off

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Flight IX-611 took off from Trichy for Dubai around 1.30 am Friday.
“The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally,” it said. Tiruchirappally Airport Director said CISF personnel on duty had informed the air traffic control about the incident.
 “The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally,” it said. Tiruchirappally Airport Director said CISF personnel on duty had informed the air traffic control about the incident.

Tiruchirappalli: Passengers of a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight had a miraculous escape when their aircraft’s wheels hit a perimeter wall during take off in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The plane, with 136 passengers and crew members on-board, continued for Dubai and was eventually diverted to Mumbai after Trichy airport officials reported to the pilots that the aircraft might have come in contact with a wall. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the aircraft landed in Mumbai at 5.35 am after being in flight for four hours, officials said. The pilots of the aircraft have been “derost-ered” pending investigation, Air India Express said in a statement. 

 

“Flight IX-611 took off from Trichy for Dubai around 1.30 am Friday. It was reported by Trichy airport officials that they have observed that the aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall.” 

“The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally,” it said. Tiruchirappally Airport Director said CISF personnel on duty had informed the air traffic control about the incident. 

Tags: air india express flight, take off, trichy airport
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirapalli




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No cash, documents seized; I-T raids likely to continue

Telugu Desam MP C.M. Ramesh

Negligible impact seen on Internet service due to global shutdown: ICANN

ICANN has asked all internet service providers to upgrade their software that resolves the website name into digital code and directs the traffic to the right server. (Representational Image)

Over 60 lakh hit by cyclone Titli in Odisha, govt steps up relief ops

CM Naveen Patnaik stressed on quick repair of breaches in several river embankments and asked district collectors to provide cooked food to the people who were shifted to relief camps. (Photo: PTI)

UP govt allocates Mayawati's old bungalow to Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav had said he felt neglected in the SP after Akhilesh Yadav took charge of the party. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi serial liar, manufacturer of fake news: BJP on Rafale charges

Goyal also rejected the suggestion that the Congress has used the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal to create a perception against the prime minister. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham