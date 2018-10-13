After Titli, heavy rains lash Srikakulam, Odisha

A warning was issued at Gotta Barrage with inflows in the Vamsadhara recorded at 1.79 lakh cusecs. Flood situation prevailed in Kothuru, Heera and Jalamuru mandals of Srikakulam downstream.

Visakhapatnam: A day after Cyclone Titli hit, parts of Srikakulam and neighbouring areas of Odisha were staring at floods on Friday, with rivers and streams in spate following heavy rains in several districts of the two states.

Rivers Rushikulya and Vamsadhara were flowing above the danger mark at three places in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada since Thursday evening. The rising water level of the Vamsadhara has turned the situation grim in Srikakulam district.

Low lying areas, such as Palasa and Vajrapu Kothuru, also remained water-logged with sea waters. Heeramandalam in Srikakulam district received the highest rainfall of 153mm.

Srikakulam collector K. Dhananjaya Reddy said that the district administration was focusing on sanitation and public health in cyclone-hit areas. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made an aerial survey on Friday to take stock of the cyclone-affected areas. He announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the eight people who died during the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Mr Naidu and enquired about the situation. The state government is expected to seek Central assistance after assessing the damage.

in the cyclone-hit north coastal Andhra region. The state government is expected to seek Central assistance after assessing the losses. As many as 16 rural water supply schemes were damaged, affecting the supply of drinking water to several villages in Andhra Pradesh. Restoration works began on Friday.

At least 12 people were killed in AP and Odisha, officials said, as cyclone Titli made landfall early on Thursday disrupting roads, telecommunication networks, power and water supply. Ganjam district of Odisha was the worst affected and Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh was also hit hard by the cyclone that caused heavy rains in the coastal areas of the states.