search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Titli, heavy rains lash Srikakulam, Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NALLA RAM
Published Oct 13, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 2:01 am IST
The rising water level of the Vamsadhara has turned the situation grim in Srikakulam district. 
A warning was issued at Gotta Barrage with inflows in the Vamsadhara recorded at 1.79 lakh cusecs. Flood situation prevailed in Kothuru, Heera and Jalamuru mandals of Srikakulam downstream.
  A warning was issued at Gotta Barrage with inflows in the Vamsadhara recorded at 1.79 lakh cusecs. Flood situation prevailed in Kothuru, Heera and Jalamuru mandals of Srikakulam downstream.

Visakhapatnam: A day after Cyclone Titli hit, parts of Srikakulam and neighbouring areas of Odisha were staring at floods on Friday, with rivers and streams in spate following heavy rains in several districts of the two states. 

Rivers Rushikulya and Vamsadhara were flowing above the danger mark at three places in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada since Thursday evening. The rising water level of the Vamsadhara has turned the situation grim in Srikakulam district.  

 

A warning was issued at Gotta Barrage with inflows in the Vamsadhara recorded at 1.79 lakh cusecs. Flood situation prevailed in Kothuru, Heera and Jalamuru mandals of Srikakulam downstream. 

Low lying areas, such as Palasa and Vajrapu Kothuru, also remained water-logged with sea waters. Heeramandalam in Srikakulam district received the highest rainfall of 153mm.

Srikakulam collector K. Dhananjaya Reddy said that the district administration was focusing on sanitation and public health in cyclone-hit areas. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made an aerial survey on Friday to take stock of the cyclone-affected areas. He announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the eight people who died during the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Mr Naidu and enquired about the situation. The state government is expected to seek Central assistance after assessing the damage. 

in the cyclone-hit north coastal Andhra region. The state government is expected to seek Central assistance after assessing the losses. As many as 16 rural water supply schemes were damaged, affecting the supply of drinking water to several villages in Andhra Pradesh. Restoration works began on Friday.  

At least 12 people were killed in AP and Odisha, officials said, as cyclone Titli made landfall early on Thursday disrupting roads, telecommunication networks, power and water supply. Ganjam district of Odisha was the worst affected and Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh was also hit hard by the cyclone that caused heavy rains in the coastal areas of the states. 

Tags: cyclone titli, srikakulam, heavy rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court relief to didi, refuses to stay order

Mamata Banerjee

Suresh Prabhu orders high-level inquiry

Suresh Prabhu

Police to compensate torture victim with Rs 2Lakh

Besides this, without examining the witnesses, Saraswathi registered a rape case against Saranraj and detained him in prison. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Activist accuses Mazher Hussain of sexual harassment

The victim narrated how Mazher touched her thighs inappropriately while she was asleep on a South African Airways Mumbai-Johannesburg flight, and he was slapped on the spot.

Judge forced to quit in 2014 over abuse wants job back

Women shout slogans during a protest against sexual harassment at the workplace in New Delhi on Friday. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham