US appoints new US Consul General in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The US administration has appointed Jennifer Larson as the new Consul General for the US Consulate General in Hyderabad. Her tenure begins on September 13.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be here in Hyderabad... I’ve spent the last five years working on the US-India relationship from Mumbai and Washington. Now I’m honored to have the opportunity to expand our partnership in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. From joint military exercises and business ties to cultural exchanges and higher education, the US-India relationship is only growing broader and deeper in Hyderabad,” Larson said.

Consul General Larson brings nineteen years of diplomatic experience with her to Hyderabad. Previously, she served as Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate General in Mumbai and as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for India.

She most recently served as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for India in Washington, where she supported the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in formulating and implementing US-India policy.

In addition to serving as a spokesperson in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in Washington, she has also served in Libya, Pakistan, France, Sudan, Jerusalem, and Lebanon.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Consul General Larson worked for National Public Radio’s San Francisco affiliate as a talk show producer. She completed her undergraduate and graduate work at the University of California, Berkeley in Comparative Literature (Arabic, Spanish and French) and Middle East Studies.