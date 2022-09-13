  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2022 Secunderabad hotel f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Secunderabad hotel fire: Death toll rises to eight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 11:03 am IST
The death toll in the fire incident at Hotel Secunderabad has risen to eight, police said on Tuesday (DC)
 The death toll in the fire incident at Hotel Secunderabad has risen to eight, police said on Tuesday (DC)

Hyderabad: The death toll in the fire incident at Hotel Ruby Pride Secunderabad has risen to eight, police said on Tuesday. While 25 people were there in the lodge at the time of the mishap, ten of them escaped. Some of them even jumped out of the building and escaped with injuries, while eight others were rescued.

They were admitted to different hospitals in Secunderabad. All the eight persons who were declared dead, were found lying in the hotel rooms in unconscious state, said officials.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against the lodge on charges of causing death due to negligence.

"Eight deaths have been reported so far. A case is registered against the hotel management. We are gathering more details," Chandana Deepthi DCP North Zone, Hyderabad told Deccan Chronicle.

While it is suspected that the fire broke out in the lodge at around 9.30 pm on Monday, Fire department received an SOS call from a passersby at 9.37pm. A fire tender from the Secunderabad fire station at Paradise arrived in less than five minutes.

Later, seven more vehicles joined the operation. The fire was completely brought under control by 1.30am on Tuesday. While the exact cause of fire and extent of loss is being assessed, fire could have triggered at the e bikes showroom located in the basement of the building, suspect officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the tragic death of eight people.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," the PMO tweeted on Tuesday.

...
Tags: secunderabad hotel fire, hotel fire
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

7 die in Hyderabad hotel inferno
Secunderabad hotel fire: Death toll may increase

Latest From Nation

To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress. (ANI)

Clash between BJP workers, police in Raniganj in West Bengal; several detained

Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed between Jeypore and Chatriput stations on Monday. (Representational ANI/Twitter image)

Train derails on KK line

The state government argued before the High Court on Monday that the title over the land should be decided by the civil court. (Representational DC image)

Only civil court can decide land titles: Government to HC

The symptoms of viral pneumonia are cough, fever, chills and shortness of breath. (Representational ANI/Twitter image)

Sharp rise in viral pneumonia in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya Ram temple set to keep 2023 date

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Rapidly moving towards jointness of three services: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI file image)

Modi will hold 'a few bilaterals' at SCO meet, no word on Xi yet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wil travel to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on September 15 and 16 (PTI Photo)

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

India banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect. (Representational image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->