Secunderabad hotel fire: Death toll rises to eight

The death toll in the fire incident at Hotel Secunderabad has risen to eight, police said on Tuesday (DC)

Hyderabad: The death toll in the fire incident at Hotel Ruby Pride Secunderabad has risen to eight, police said on Tuesday. While 25 people were there in the lodge at the time of the mishap, ten of them escaped. Some of them even jumped out of the building and escaped with injuries, while eight others were rescued.

They were admitted to different hospitals in Secunderabad. All the eight persons who were declared dead, were found lying in the hotel rooms in unconscious state, said officials.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against the lodge on charges of causing death due to negligence.

"Eight deaths have been reported so far. A case is registered against the hotel management. We are gathering more details," Chandana Deepthi DCP North Zone, Hyderabad told Deccan Chronicle.

While it is suspected that the fire broke out in the lodge at around 9.30 pm on Monday, Fire department received an SOS call from a passersby at 9.37pm. A fire tender from the Secunderabad fire station at Paradise arrived in less than five minutes.

Later, seven more vehicles joined the operation. The fire was completely brought under control by 1.30am on Tuesday. While the exact cause of fire and extent of loss is being assessed, fire could have triggered at the e bikes showroom located in the basement of the building, suspect officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the tragic death of eight people.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," the PMO tweeted on Tuesday.