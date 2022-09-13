  
Ayodhya Ram temple s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya Ram temple set to keep 2023 date

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2022, 7:41 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 7:41 am IST
The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by December 2023.
Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai Rai said.

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the temple, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure has said.

The Trust, formed on the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the temple, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting here on Sunday.

At the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House, the trust members also unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.

The trust has estimated an expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore for the construction of the Ram temple only, based on a report filed by experts.

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said after long contemplation and suggestions from everyone concerned, the rules and bye-laws of the trust were finalised at the meeting.

The trust has also decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers and the main characters from the Ramayana period in the temple complex, he added.

Rai said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.

Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member District Magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who were present physically, while Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Kumar participated virtually.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


