TN Guv bids adieu, says he acted as per law during his stint

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday said he took certain positions "as per the word of the statute" and thanked the people for their love and for accepting him as part of the larger society.

Though there were issues that tested "everybody's patience and perseverance," the end result was always positive for all, Purohit said in a statement.

"As custodian of the Constitution in the State's context, I took certain positions as per the word of the statute. But I am very happy to place on record that the people of all walks of life -from the streets of Tamil Nadu to the hallowed chambers of politics- understood the correct position and lent their support to my decisions in whatever manner. All this goes as a permanent reference in my memory-file,..in gratitude," he said in the statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

After he took over in 2017 October, Purohit's tour of districts and his meetings with officials saw stiff opposition from the DMK, which was then the main opposition party.

Also, in appointments to the posts of state-run vice-chancellors too, he had faced criticism from parties.

The DMK had staged black flag demonstrations against him alleging his actions like tour of districts and meetings with officials infringed on the rights of the state.

During such occasions, Purohit defended himself saying he acted according to the law.

Purohit said, "As Chancellor of the state government universities, I took certain decisions in the larger interest of consolidating the system of higher learning, and received full cooperation from all quarters without exception. For that as well, I will remain indebted to all."

He said that the nearly four year tenure gave him an opportunity to get introduced in full to the state's rich cultural, religious and historical traditions.

Bidding adieu, Purohit, who days ago took over as Governor of Punjab and administrator of the union territory of Chandigarh, said his mind is "filled with a sense of gratitude" to Tamil Nadu where he found "unmitigated love and appreciation" from people, the bureaucracy, the academia, and "most importantly the political community across a wide spectrum."

"I express my most sincere gratitude towards all the people in all walks of life to have accepted me as an integral part of the larger society in Tamil Nadu."

Pointing to electoral battles, the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls, he said despite "political acrimony" he found the state and its people warm and welcoming.

R N Ravi, a former top IPS official who served Nagaland as its Governor has been named the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Purohit continues to be TN Governor, till assumption of office by Ravi.