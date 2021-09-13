Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes dies at 80

Mangaluru: Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital here on Monday.

He was 80, family sources said.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance," tweeted the Congress.

Fernandes, considered close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, held several party positions and also served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment in the UPA regime.