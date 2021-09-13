Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 Senior Congress lead ...
Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes dies at 80

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2021, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 4:17 pm IST
Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house
Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. (Twitter Photo)
Mangaluru: Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital here on Monday.

He was 80, family sources said.

 

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance," tweeted the Congress.

Fernandes, considered close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, held several party positions and also served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment in the UPA regime.

 

...
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

'Pattayam' to be distributed to 13,500 families under govt initiative: Kerala CM

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel acknowledges the greeting after being appointed as new Gujarat Chief Minister, at party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel sworn in as 17th chief minister of Gujarat

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi. (PTI Photo)

NEET is against social justice, says DMK's Kanimozhi

The same group of nuns had earlier protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulackkal, demanding his arrest. (DC File)

Anti-Muslim speech: Nuns in Kerala walkout from Sunday mass



