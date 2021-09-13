Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 Retired tehsildar he ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Retired tehsildar held for illegal mutation of land records related to 378 acres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2021, 3:18 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 6:51 am IST
The retired tehsildar colluded with mandal revenue inspector, some VROs, and surveyors to make illegal online entries
Police said they held the former tahsilodar, on September 11 and recorded his confession. Representational Image. (DC File Image)
 Police said they held the former tahsilodar, on September 11 and recorded his confession. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Nellore: The Markapur police arrested a retired tehsidlar on Sunday for issuing Patta passbooks after irregular mutation of land records pertaining to 378.69 acres in Markapur revenue division.

The tehsildar, Pallepogu Vidya Sagarudu, 60, of Vinukonda in Guntur district, allegedly carried out the illegal mutations before June 30, 2021 while working in Markapur.

 

Based on a complaint from the present tehsildar of Markapur, Dandamudi Elisha, of Vinukonda in Guntur district on September 8, the Prakasam police formed teams and caught hold of the former tehsildar. Cops are on the lookout for the other officials involved in the scam.

The retired tehsildar colluded with mandal revenue inspector, some VROs, and surveyors to make illegal online entries without following proper procedure. They fraudulently forged the signatures, misused biometric thumb impressions and carried out irregular mutations to a total of 378.89 acres land in Markapur revenue division, police investigating the case said.  

 

Police said they held the former tahsilodar, on September 11 and recorded his confession.

“With the intent to cheat the government, he created records by falsification of government lands records in the name of private persons and resorted to irregularities in the entry of online details and demanded bribes,” police said.  

According to police, “The VROs, MRI & tehsildar have not examined the exact share of legal heirs; and without verifying their share in the applications, land kept under the head of ‘others’ in Webland in favour of the applicant was mutated.”

 

In case of Patta lands, without verification of the share of the applicant in the documents, the share of ‘others’ was assigned in favour of the applicant and recommendation was made for Pattadar passbooks.

The officials had also not examined the authenticity of the executants to enter into a transaction with the applicant, change the name of the applicant against others, the lands kept under which is irregular and against  the ROR Act.

They have also carried out mutations in government lands without verifying earlier assignment files. Mutations were carried out on others’ names in AW/UAW/Konda proramboke lands. They have not examined the genealogy of the applicants with the assignees and changed the names of the other applicants not related to the assignees in webland.

 

All these were done on small bits of lands that were mentioned in webland as ‘others’ by real-estate owners, who created fake agreements in favour of the applicants to grab the government land, Patta lands and assignment lands for their personal benefit.

The special collector (LA), Veligonda project, Ongole, reported that the irregular mutations were carried out on 378.69 acres of land by the VRO, MRI, tehsildar in Markapur mandal.

Tags: land fraud, veligonda project, ongole, aw/uaw/konda proramboke lands, ror act, pattadar passbooks, markapur revenue division, dandamudi elisha, pallepogu vidya sagarudu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


