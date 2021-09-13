Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 NEET is against soci ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NEET is against social justice, says DMK's Kanimozhi

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2021, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 2:41 pm IST
NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi. (PTI Photo)
 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Monday said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is against social justice and the state wants its students to be given a fair chance and equal opportunity.

Speaking about the bill, DMK MP said, "We are against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), we don't want NEET. We want our students to be given a fair chance and equal opportunity. This is against social justice."

 

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET in the Legislative Assembly.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. This year, the exam was held on September 12 across the country.

The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak

