India records 27,254 COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

Published Sep 13, 2021, 10:46 am IST
 A health worker prepares to inoculate a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp organised at a railway station in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the count of active cases declined to 3,74,269, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The count of daily new cases has remained below 50,000 for 78 consecutive days now, according to the ministry.

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,74,269, which comprises 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.54 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 12,08,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,30,14,076.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent. This has been below three per cent for the last 14 days, and below five per cent for 97 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent. The figure has been below three per cent for the last 80 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,24,47,032, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 74.38 crore, according to the ministry.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 219 new fatalities include 67 from Kerala and 46 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,42,874 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,38,142 from Maharashtra, 37,504 From Karnataka, 35,168 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,883 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,551 from Kerala and 18,577 from West Bengal.

 

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

