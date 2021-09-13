Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 Goa makes 5-day quar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Goa makes 5-day quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2021, 9:54 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 9:54 am IST
The Goa administration also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20
The Goa government has opened majority of activities in the tourist state. (Photo: PTI)
 The Goa government has opened majority of activities in the tourist state. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: The Goa government has made five-day quarantine compulsory for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the southern state, officials said.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the Goa administration also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20, continuing ban on several activities, including casinos, in the coastal state.

 

The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

The Goa government has opened majority of activities in the tourist state, but activities like casinos are yet to be reopened.

The notification also mentioned that "all students and employees coming from Kerala" shall undergo institutional quarantine for five days.

The arrangements for quarantining students will be made by the administrators or principals of the educational institutions, the notification said.

For the employees, it shall be done by respective offices, companies or firms, it adds.

 

The notification further said that after the end of five days, those who were quarantined shall undergo RT-PCR test.

People, other than students and employees, arriving from Kerala should produce the RT-PCR negative test report and remain in home quarantine for five days, the notification said.

"The constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses, children below two years of age, those arriving to attend death of a family member or medical emergency and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport are exempted from being quarantined," the notification added.

 

Kerala on Sunday reported 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths, which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,75,431 and the fatalities to 22,551, the state government said.

Goa's COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased by 38 to reach 1,74,837, while one death took the toll to 3,217, an official said.

...
Tags: goa coronavirus, kerala covid cases, kerala covid death toll
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Horoscope 13 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The impact of the accident was such that after colliding head-on with the lorry, the jeep was dragged for a distance, police said.

Eight killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Chintamani

Mukul Roy, who returned to the Trinamul Congress after winning a West Bengal Assembly seat on a BJP ticket, tweeted:

TMC taunts BJP as Yogi government advertisement shows flyover in Kolkata

Be it Uttarakhand or Gujarat, where the AAP has entered, the BJP had to change the chief ministers. They changed the chief minister in Uttarakhand several times, said AAP national spokesman Raghav Chaddha. — PTI

Kejriwal elected AAP national convener for 3rd time

Police personnel carry the coffin of a police officer who died during an attack on Indian security personnel by suspected militants in downtown Srinagar, at the police headquarters in Srinagar on September 12, 2021. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

SI shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SI shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Police personnel carry the coffin of a police officer who died during an attack on Indian security personnel by suspected militants in downtown Srinagar, at the police headquarters in Srinagar on September 12, 2021. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

LPG cylinder prices hiked for second time in 15 days; poor households hard-hit

According to the latest prices, the price of an LPG cylinder ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 934 in different parts of the state, as against Rs 615-650 for the same period last year. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->