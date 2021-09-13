Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 AP CM Jagan Mohan Re ...
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks EAM help to repatriate workers from Bahrain

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2021, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 5:31 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested the Centre to help repatriate several workers belonging to the state who were being 'ill-treated' by their employers in Bahrain.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said several Indian workers were being ill-treated by their employers and had sought assistance to return to their home towns.

 

"Among the impacted workers, a sizeable number of workers belong to the state of AP," Jagan said.

He said the state government would extend all possible support to the Centre to repatriate the affected workers from Bahrain. He wanted the External Affairs Ministry officials to co-ordinate with either the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi or the CMO in Amaravati for any assistance.

Tags: y s jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, s jaishankar, bahrain, andhra pradesh government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


