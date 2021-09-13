Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 Anti-Muslim speech: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-Muslim speech: Nuns in Kerala walkout from Sunday mass

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 13, 2021, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 2:23 pm IST
The nuns accused that the priest told them not to buy products from Muslim-owned shops and not eat foods like biryani
The same group of nuns had earlier protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulackkal, demanding his arrest. (DC File)
  The same group of nuns had earlier protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulackkal, demanding his arrest. (DC File)

Kottayam: A group of nuns in Kerala's Kuruvilangad convent staged a walkout from Sunday's holy mass, protesting against anti-muslim comments made by the priest during the service. The development comes amid the recent controversy sparked by Pala Bishop's 'narcotics jihad' comments, wherein he alleged that Christian girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala.

The nuns accused that the priest, Father Rajeev, made anti-muslim remarks in line with the comments made by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, and told them not to buy products from Muslim-owned shops and not eat foods like biryani. The same group of nuns had earlier protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulackkal, demanding his arrest.

 

As the ruling CP(I)M and main opposition Congress have contended the Pala Bishop's controversial remarks, BJP and the church have rallied behind the bishop, backing his allegations.

...
Location: India, Kerala


