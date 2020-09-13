TRS Minister Harish Rao ‘tests’ negative for COVID-19 in 1 week

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao is reported to have tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday. He had earlier on September 5 announced that he had tested positive.

It was reported in the TRS party circles that the minister had undergone a Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday for COVID-19 and the results of the test had come in the negative. A facsimile of the test report showing the negative test result was also shared among the party circles.

However, the minister himself has not tweeted about his latest health condition as he did when he tested positive.