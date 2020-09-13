172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2020 Home ministry set fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Home ministry set for long winter haul at China border

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Rushes bulk supplies of special tents, heaters, warm clothes
Army trucks move towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (PTI)
 Army trucks move towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has started preparing well in advance for any potential threat from the Chinese forces in the coming winter season. It has started rushing bulk supplies of essential commodities, like special winter tents and heaters, warm clothes, sunglasses and packaged food.

The MHA is trying to ensure that adequate stocks for over six months are available at all high-altitude border locations along the India-China border in the next 10 days. Sources claimed a large consignment of “good quality essential supplies” were being transported to all remote locations in the high-altitude region. In view of the increased tensions with China in Ladakh, the Indian forces are making unprecedented arrangements to ensure China doesn’t attempt any border incursions during winter.

 

It has also been decided all security forces will remain at their respective locations all through the winter to deal with any Chinese threat. Earlier, during the harsh winter months, both Indian and Chinese forces used to withdraw from their patrolling locations, but this time the Indian forces will remain at their positions.

The MHA has already asked all border guarding forces to send in their specific requirements for winter deployment along the sensitive China border. It also directed these forces, particularly on the China and Nepal borders, to finalise their “winter deployment schedule” by this month and start deployment from next month to deter any Chinese mischief.

 

...
Tags: winter season, india china standoff, winter essentials, warm clothes, china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


