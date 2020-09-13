Health ministry's new protocols for patients recovering from COVID

The Union health ministry issued a set of fresh protocols on Sunday, saying that patients who recovered from acute Covid-19 may continue to have symptoms like fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

The country registered another huge spike of 94,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, that pushed the overall tally to above 47.5 lakhs. It is the fourth consecutive day when new Covid-19 cases hovered around 95,000. With 1,114 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 78,586.

Of the new infections in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra alone had more than 22,000 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with over 9,000 cases each. Maharashtra also had the maximum number of 391 deaths, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 94 and 76 fatalities respectively.

There has also been a steep rise in recoveries, with the recovery rate going up to 77.88 per cent.

With the surge in coronavirus cases, the health ministry suggested yoga, pranayama and walks in its “post-Covid management protocol”. It made it clear the recovery period may be longer for those suffering from severe symptoms and those with any pre-existing health conditions. It strongly advised physical exercise and taking immunity boosting medicines after recovery.