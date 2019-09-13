Worship Bharat mata, don’t misuse power, says Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mr Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday here said that Lord Ganesha is a mighty God who never misused his power. People who believe in him should also follow him on these lines by not misusing their power but use it only for self-protection and for those in need.

The RSS chief was addressing devotees at Mauzzam Jahi market of the city during the Ganesh immersion procession and he focused more on religious lines with patriotic fervour, promoting nationalism. While referring to Hyderabad by its old name Bhagyanagar, he said “It is the only city in the entire country where festivity is celebrated with so much excitement.”

Hinting towards the Hindu community, he said we have to be organized and united. He said “We have two mothers to worship. Jagat Mata (Goddess Parvathi) and Bharat Mata and whoever worships them both will never face any problem.”

Earlier Mr Mohan Bhagwat visited Bhagyalakshmi temple to offer special prayers at Charminar and later addressed a public meeting at Mauzzam Jahi Market.

Before visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple, the RSS chief had held an in-camera meeting with the Telangana chapter of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s senior members. A senior member of the Telangana chapter, on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the RSS chief focused on the ongoing activities, the programmes of the RSS and the strategies to follow to strengthen the organization in the two states.