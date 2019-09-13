Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 Watch: 2 UP cops dra ...
Watch: 2 UP cops drag, push, beat man in public as child looks on; suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Rinku Pandey, who was riding the motorcycle allegedly got into an argument with the police personnel.
The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. One of them is also seen sitting on him after he is pushed to the ground. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. One of them is also seen sitting on him after he is pushed to the ground. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: In a video that has gone viral, two cops in uniform from east Uttar Pradesh's (UP's) Siddharth Nagar district are seen thrashing a man as a child looks on, terrified.

The man, was dragged and beaten and pulled by the hair. The two cops have been suspended, news agency ANI reported.

 

Rinku Pandey, who was riding the motorcycle allegedly got into an argument with the police personnel when they stopped him to check his papers, NDTV reported.

The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him.

One of them is also seen sitting on him after he is pushed to the ground.

He kept asking what his fault was in the video and the cops are also seen snatching the keys from him when he refuses to do so.

Senior police officer, Dharam Veer Singh that the behaviour of the cops was "disgraceful" to the police department.

 

...
