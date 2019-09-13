Watch: 2 UP cops drag, push, beat man in public as child looks on; suspended

The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. One of them is also seen sitting on him after he is pushed to the ground. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: In a video that has gone viral, two cops in uniform from east Uttar Pradesh's (UP's) Siddharth Nagar district are seen thrashing a man as a child looks on, terrified.

The man, was dragged and beaten and pulled by the hair. The two cops have been suspended, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH: Man thrashed by two police personnel in Siddharthnagar over alleged traffic violation. UP Police have taken cognisance of the incident and suspended the two police personnel. (Viral video) pic.twitter.com/0dWvnSV0lL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 13, 2019

Rinku Pandey, who was riding the motorcycle allegedly got into an argument with the police personnel when they stopped him to check his papers, NDTV reported.

The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him.

One of them is also seen sitting on him after he is pushed to the ground.

He kept asking what his fault was in the video and the cops are also seen snatching the keys from him when he refuses to do so.

Senior police officer, Dharam Veer Singh that the behaviour of the cops was "disgraceful" to the police department.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.