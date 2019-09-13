Bhubaneshwar: Wading through a river to teach at school, daily

Bhubaneshwar: Binodini Samal, a teacher in Odapada of Dhenkanal district, is in news for wading through neck-deep flood water of Sapua river to reach her school to impart teaching to the waiting students.

What is more interesting is that, despite all odds, the teacher hasn’t missed a single class over the last 10 years. This sacrifice will have a greater impact on her students, she feels.

The inspiring journey of Binodini has not only set an example for other teachers, but earned her appreciations and accolades from all quarters.

As soon as a video showing Binodini braving the flood waters to reach school went viral on social media, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter and said, “Binodini’s selfless service and dedication is an inspiration for all in the teaching fraternity.”

For the 53 students in the school, Binodini happens to be the lone teacher. She says that she is used to it but it gets difficult for her to cross the river

during rainy season when the water current is strong.

“Some people often ask me why I cross swollen river. I tell them if I don’t go to school, how will my students study? But problems are plenty. Once while crossing the river, I was swept away by the strong current. Somehow I managed to hold the branch of a tree on the river bank. Still, I am not perturbed as I think duty is God. God is there to save me from all adversities,’’ she says.

In the process, Binodini has to change her saree after reaching the school every day.

“The saree which I wear while commuting becomes completely wet. So I have kept a dry set of clothes in school where I change after reaching,” she says with conviction rare to find. Residents of the villagers have asked the officials for construction of a bridge over the river many a time., but their demands have fallen on deaf ears.