Top leaders in Congress against ‘Preraks’ plan

New Delhi: A proposal to appoint “Preraks” or motivators to train and skill Congress workers for propagating the party’s ideology ran into rough waters over the coinage of the term with senior leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, objecting to it.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Congress general secretaries, CLP leaders and PCC chiefs which interestingly was not attended by Rahul Gandhi.

Proposed as part of the new training programme, the ‘Preraks’ would have been coordinators at all levels who would train new as well as experienced workers.