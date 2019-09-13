Three JeM militants arrested in Kathua

Confirming the arrests, senior superintendent of police, Kathua, Sridhar Patil said that the police intercepted the truck having registration number JK 13E-2000, based on specific inputs, at Lakhanpur.

Srinagar: Three alleged Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) militants were arrested by the police in Jammu & Kashmir’s frontier district of Kathua on Thursday. They have been charged with smuggling weapons and ammunition into the Valley illegally for carrying out terror activities.

Inspector general of police (Jammu range) Makesh Singh said that during routine checking, a truck, loaded with cardboard material, was intercepted by the police at 8 am on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

Three persons on board were caught with arms and ammunition, he added.

Confirming the arrests, senior superintendent of police, Kathua, Sridhar Patil said that the police intercepted the truck having registration number JK 13E-2000, based on specific inputs, at Lakhanpur.

He said that the arms and ammunition recovered from the truck included four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides cash worth `11,000.

He claimed that all the alleged militants are residents of Kashmir Valley and that the truck is owned by one Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad in Pulwama district and was being driven by one Javaid Ahmed Dar.