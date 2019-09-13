Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 Three JeM militants ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three JeM militants arrested in Kathua

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 13, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Three persons on board were caught with arms and ammunition.
Confirming the arrests, senior superintendent of police, Kathua, Sridhar Patil said that the police intercepted the truck having registration number JK 13E-2000, based on specific inputs, at Lakhanpur.
 Confirming the arrests, senior superintendent of police, Kathua, Sridhar Patil said that the police intercepted the truck having registration number JK 13E-2000, based on specific inputs, at Lakhanpur.

Srinagar: Three alleged Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) militants were arrested by the police in Jammu & Kashmir’s frontier district of Kathua on Thursday. They have been charged with smuggling weapons and ammunition into the Valley illegally for carrying out terror activities.

Inspector general of police (Jammu range) Makesh Singh said that during routine checking, a truck, loaded with cardboard material, was intercepted by the police at 8 am on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

 

Three persons on board were caught with arms and ammunition, he added.

Confirming the arrests, senior superintendent of police, Kathua, Sridhar Patil said that the police intercepted the truck having registration number JK 13E-2000, based on specific inputs, at Lakhanpur.

He said that the arms and ammunition recovered from the truck included four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides cash worth `11,000.

He claimed that all the alleged militants are residents of Kashmir Valley and that the truck is owned by one Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad in Pulwama district and was being driven by one Javaid Ahmed Dar.

...
Tags: jaish e mohammed


Latest From Nation

Binodini wades through the Sapua river in Odapada of Dhenkanal district. (Photo: DC)

Bhubaneshwar: Wading through a river to teach at school, daily

The Indian and Chinese soldiers also conducted the customary banner drill, under which both sides hold banners asking the other side to vacate the area.

Indo-China talks avert major fight

Rahul Gandhi

Top leaders in Congress against ‘Preraks’ plan

Police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)
 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ready for PoK: Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff.

Dearth of healthy donors

With the dengue virus virulent in the city, the demand for platelets is at an all-time high. Blood banks are asking for compensatory donors to be brought in before giving away platelet packs.

Plastic ban may add to woes of medical firms

The phasing out of plastic carry bags, bottles, containers and cups is easy, but packaging of medicines, syringes, needles etc will require a great deal of detailed thought and planning.

Chennai: Lanson joint MD Reeta Lankalingham found dead, suicide suspected

The Chennai city police in a media statement said, S Yesupadam, a supervisor working along with four maids in the Lankalingham's bungalow broke upon the door when Reeta didn't open the door till 9 AM. When he opened the door, he found Reeta's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the Nungambakkam police about the incident who rushed on site. (Photo: File | Representational)

GST raids in 15 states for fraud

The estimates are that Input Tax Credit of more than Rs 470 crore, on invoices of exports worth Rs 3,500 crore, was bogus and fake, used by the exporters on payment of IGST and refunds were also claimed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham