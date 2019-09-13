Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 Social media presenc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Social media presence not enough, fight govt on streets: Sonia to Congress leaders

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Besides Rahul Gandhi, many leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, regularly take to Twitter to express their opinion on various issues.
Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)
 Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday told her party colleagues that being active on social media is not enough and the party needs a concrete plan to reach out directly to the people.

Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here.

 

"It is not enough to be active and aggressive on social media. Even though that too is needed, we need to do that better. Far more important is to go to the people directly," she said.

The Congress, during Rahul Gandhi's tenure as party chief, had recalibrated its social media plan. The party has aggressively used social media to target the government.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, many Congress leaders, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, regularly take to Twitter to express their opinion on various issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the country is looking to the Congress to confront and combat the forces that appropriate Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dr B R Ambedkar and misrepresent their true messages for their nefarious ends.

"We must stand up fearlessly to fight on the streets, fight in villages, towns and cities. We must have a concrete agitational agenda on issues of pressing concern to the people, whether they be economic or social," she said.

"We are soon going to have elections in three states. The situation is challenging and it is only if we keep party interests and nothing else other than party interests uppermost in our minds, that we will regain our lost position," she added.

Sonia Gandhi, who took over as party chief months after the Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, said states ruled by the party should emerge as model states.

These states must stand out as examples of sensitive and responsive governance, accountable and transparent administration, she said.

"We must be seen to be fulfilling our manifesto commitments. If not, we will lose people's support with obvious consequences," she added.

Thursday's meeting was attended by Congress general secretaries, in-charges, party chiefs and state CLP leaders.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, congress, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

These new iconic structures will be a legacy for 150 to 200 years at the very least, according to the RFP. (Photo: File)

Monsoon session in 2022 may be held in a redesigned Parliament building

(Photo: File)

Rape accused Chinmayanand questioned for 7 hours: report

At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)

11 dead, 5 rescued after boat capsizes during Ganesh immersion in Bhopal

Modi's words of praise came ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year. (Photo: File)

PM takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

It is available in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and some other countries.
 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rape accused Chinmayanand questioned for 7 hours: report

(Photo: File)

11 dead, 5 rescued after boat capsizes during Ganesh immersion in Bhopal

At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)

PM takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place

Modi's words of praise came ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year. (Photo: File)

PM's presence could have brought 'bad omen' to ISRO: Kumaraswamy

However, the project was the outcome of the scientists and the UPA government during 2008-09, asserted Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam

Police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham