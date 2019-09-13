Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 On PM Modi’s b ...
On PM Modi’s birthday, Ahmedabad schools asked to hold events on Article 370, 35 A

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 2:30 pm IST
The school principals of the 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to submit details of the events along with photo.
New Delhi: In a circular issued by the Ahmedabad district education department has asked all the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools to arrange a host of programmes on PM Narendra Modi's birthday including debates and lectures around the government's move to abrogate Article 370.

The circular read: "Under Article 370 and 35 A, the Indian Parliament has taken appreciative and people-oriented step which has received a lot of appreciation from the entire country. The country has received a foremost identity in the world.”

 

“September 17 is Prime Minister’s birthday. So on this day, all schools should arrange in the morning assembly session elocution competition, debate competition, group discussion and essay competition along with other competitions by experts so that the students get to understand Article 370 and 35 A,” the Indian Express report quoted the circular.

The school principals of the 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to submit details of the events along with photographs.  The school then have to provide documentation of the events to the Shala Vikas Sankul, that will then send them to the director of secondary education office.

 


