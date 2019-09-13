Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 Missing ‘i&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Missing ‘i’ here, extra ‘T’ there: Govt corrects 52 errors in J&K Reorganisation Act

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
After over month, govt came out with fix on Thursday—three-page corrigenda announcing corrections in J&K Reorganisation Act.
New Delhi: Missing 'i', additional 't' and the year 1909 becoming 1951— the central government made over 50 errors in the legislation to bifurcate Jammu & Kashmir, which the opposition alleged was brought in “hastily” last month.

After over a month, the government came out with the fix on Thursday —a three-page corrigenda announcing the corrections in the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The legislation was passed by Parliament on Aug. 7 and the gazette notification was issued on Aug. 9 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his stamp of approval.

 

Read the corrigenda here.

In the Act, “Adminstrator” became “Administrator” , “artcle” became “article”, became “Tterritories”' became “territories”, “Shariet” became “Shariat”and “Safaikaramcharis” became “Safai Karamcharis”.

These were some examples of the 52 mistakes the government had committed while notifying the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

The Act even mentioned that there will be delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir. The corrigenda said that the sentence has been omitted now.

It mentioned “State of Jammu and Kashmir” instead of “Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, “Institutions Act, 2004” became “Institutes Act, 2005” and “1909” became “1951”.

“With this corrigenda, the government has corrected the anomalies in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, a home ministry official said.

Under the Act, the central government has divided Jammu & Kashmir into two UTs— Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on Oct. 31.

Some opposition parties alleged that the law was brought in hastily and criticised the government for its move.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, j&k reorganisation bill, ladakh, corrections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


