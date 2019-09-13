Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 Koregaon-Bhima: HC r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Koregaon-Bhima: HC refuses to quash case against Gautam Navlakha

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
The bench dismissed the petition filed by Navlakha seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the Pune police.
The bench agreed and extended the protection from arrest to Navlakha for a period of three weeks to enable him to approach the Supreme Court in appeal against the HC order. (Photo: File)
 The bench agreed and extended the protection from arrest to Navlakha for a period of three weeks to enable him to approach the Supreme Court in appeal against the HC order. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to quash the case lodged against civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that there was prima facie substance in the case.

"Considering the magnitude of the case, we feel a thorough investigation is required," a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said. The case is not without basis and absence of material," it added.

 

 The bench dismissed the petition filed by Navlakha seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the Pune police in January 2018 after the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017, that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.

The police had also alleged that Navlakha and other accused in the case had Maoist links and were working towards overthrowing the government. "The offense is not limited to Koregaon-Bhima violence. There are many more facets to it. Hence, we feel investigation is required," the court said.

After the bench pronounced its judgment, Navlakha's counsel Yug Chaudhary sought an extension of the interim protection from arrest granted to Navlakha by the high court after he had filed the petition.

The bench agreed and extended the protection from arrest to Navlakha for a period of three weeks to enable him to approach the Supreme Court in an appeal against the HC order.

 Navlakha and the other accused were booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. Navlakha's lawyer Yug Chaudhary had argued that the activist was an author and a peace activist and was a specialist on conflict zones.

 "He was in the past appointed as a mediator by the government of India when Naxals had kidnapped six policemen. He is in contact with Naxals but that is only for his books and other fact-finding research. How can this contact attract provisions of the UAPA," Chaudhary said. "Navlakhahas made democracy possible for those living on the margins.

Such a person should be cherished and celebrated. But the government is persecuting him with charges like waging war against the nation and sedition," he argued. BesidesNavlakha, four others -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, and Sudha Bharadwaj, are accused in the case.

...
Tags: gautam navlakha, bombay high court, koregaon-bhima violence, unlawful activities prevention act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The Act even mentioned that there will be delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir. The corrigenda said that the sentence has been omitted now. (Photo: egazette.nic.in)

Missing ‘i’ here, extra ‘T’ there: Govt corrects 52 errors in J&K Reorganisation Act

The AIADMK leader – S Jayagopal is a former councillor and Kancheepuran East Mandram Assistant Secretary. Jayagopal erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce the wedding of his son. Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam was also one of the invitees at the event. (Photo: File)

Chennai techie death: AIADMK leader booked for erecting illegal hoarding

The decision was taken in order to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: ANI)

Inter-ministerial central team visits flood affected areas in Punjab

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. (Photo: PTI)

Saradha scam: Kolkata HC vacates order granting protection from arrest to ex-top cop



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
 

UN appoints veteran Indian officer to lead its mission in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed a veteran Indian Army official as the head of the world body's observer mission in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah. (Photo: Twitter/ @akbaruddinIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Saradha scam: Kolkata HC vacates order granting protection from arrest to ex-top cop

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. (Photo: PTI)

Inter-ministerial central team visits flood affected areas in Punjab

The decision was taken in order to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: ANI)

Curfew imposed in J&K’s Kishtwar after militants snatch rifle from PDP leader’s guard

The authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests. (Photo: PTI)

Elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifter

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and investigations are on. (Photo: Representational)

5 Indian women police officers honoured by UN for role in South Sudan

The women officers were honoured by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan. (Photo: Twitter | All India Radio)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham