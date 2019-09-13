Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 Kashmir: Most google ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 13, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 9:33 am IST
The 15-year data from the Google Trends analysis tool showed that Google searches for Kashmir has soared.
The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
 The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: After the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the global interest in Kashmir has increased.

The 15-year data from Google Trends analysis tool showed that searches for Kashmir has soared after the nullification of Article 370, The Hindustan Times reported.

 

Internet users googled ''Kashmir'' more than ever before in August. Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed by the government last month.

Earlier, following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel, the search for ''Kashmir'' had spiked.

In August, however, the figures showed that ''Kashmir'' was searched nearly twice as compared to February.

The search for the phrase "Jammu and Kashmir'' also increased in August, but the term "Kashmir'' witnessed a 10 times more increase.

Kashmir has garnered interest from across the globe. The interest shown by six out of eight South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations was highest in the past 10 years. Similarly, there was a shoot in search for Kashmir by five of the seven countries that are part of the G7.

In neighouring Pakistan, ''Kashmir'' was googled three times more in August than it was in February.

The other most searched words in August were Article 370, Kashmir flag, Kashmir map and Kashmir issue.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kashmir, kashmir issue, article 370, google
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Piyush Goyal says Einstein discovered gravity. Toh Newton ne kya kiya, asks Internet

A Canadian national was deported from the Delhi international airport on Wednesday night after he got into a major fight with an immigration officer over an issue of immigration clearance. (Representational Image)

Canadian man deported after beating up Delhi airport immigration official

Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. (Photo: File)

Insult to Hinduism: Karan Singh on mob lynching over chanting religious slogans

The Supreme Court on Friday would likely take a decision on the controversial order that allegedly diluted the stringent provisions of a law protecting Scheduled Casts and Tribes. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to take decision on recall of Dalit atrocities law order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tata Harrier now gets optional 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty

Pentacare package is priced at Rs 25,960 and can be availed within 90 days of purchase.
 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

It is available in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and some other countries.
 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai techie run over by truck after AIADMK leader's hoarding falls on her

The woman has been identified as Subashree, who worked at an IT company, was on her two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when an unauthorised life-size hoarding knocked her down. (Photo: Social Media)

Monsoon session in 2022 may be held in a redesigned Parliament building

These new iconic structures will be a legacy for 150 to 200 years at the very least, according to the RFP. (Photo: File)

Rape accused Chinmayanand questioned for 7 hours: report

(Photo: File)

Social media presence not enough, fight govt on streets: Sonia to Congress leaders

Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)

11 dead, 5 rescued after boat capsizes during Ganesh immersion in Bhopal

At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham