Indo-China talks avert major fight

The Indian and Chinese soldiers also conducted the customary banner drill, under which both sides hold banners asking the other side to vacate the area.

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Thursday averted a major hostile situation as the two sides “disengaged” from a faceoff in Ladakh after delegation-level talks.

The patrolling parties of the Indian and Chinese armies had come face to face on the banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. A scuffle had broken out between soldiers of the two sides, as Indian troops patrolling the area refused to heed the objections to their presence in the area by Chinese soldiers. Both sides called for reinforcements in order to strengthen their position.

The Indian and Chinese soldiers also conducted the customary banner drill, under which both sides hold banners asking the other side to vacate the area.

“The Chinese side called for delegation-level talks, where brigadier-level officers from both sides met in the Chushul sector and decided to de-escalate the situation,” a source said.

The situation had developed in the morning and was resolved by evening, he said.

“De-escalated and disengaged fully after delegation-level talks. There are established mechanisms to resolve such occurrences,” said a senior officer of the Indian Army.

He said the incident occurred due to differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control.