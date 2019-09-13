Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 High Court asks J&am ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court asks J&K govt to allow NC leaders to meet Omar, Farooq Abdullah

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Hasnain Modi and Akbar Lone were the 2 petitioners who appealed in the HC to let the government meet their party leaders.
The leaders of the NC were locked down and barred from any kind of communication in Kashmir with hundreds of others as article 370 was revoked from the state on August 5. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The Jammu & Kashmir High Court on Thursday asked authorities to arrange a meeting of two National Conference (NC) leaders with their detained party leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah at the earliest.

Hasnain Modi and Akbar Lone were the 2 petitioners who appealed in the HC to let the government meet their party leaders, HT reported.

 

In their petition they had said that they were not allowed to meet them.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar asked Srinagar's deputy commisioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary to convey the dates of the meeting to Hasnain Modi and Akbar Lone.

He barred them from sharing the details with press.

Earlier, Justice Kumar allowed a petition seeking directions for their meetings with their party leaders.

It had asked a government lawyer to seek instructions from the state government regarding the detention of  NC party president, Farooq Abdullah and his son and vice president of party, Omar Abdullah.

The leaders of the NC were locked down and barred from any kind of communication in Kashmir with hundreds of others as article 370 was revoked from the state on August 5.

This was done to avoid any kind of protests or disturbance in the state.

...
