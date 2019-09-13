Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 DKS’ daughter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DKS’ daughter Aishwarya grilled for 7 hours by ED

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Aishwarya was questioned about a reported transaction of with businessman and CCD owner late V.G. Siddartha.
The doctors administered him IV fluids and have advised him to take rest, said sources.
 The doctors administered him IV fluids and have advised him to take rest, said sources.

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday intensified its grilling of Congress MLA and former minister  D.K. Shivakumar and also brought his daughter Ms Aishwarya under its scanner quizzing her for seven hours at its office in New Delhi.

Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case, was brought face to face with his associate Sachin Narayan, a businessman from Hassan, and was questioned the entire day. By the evening, the Congress strongman was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and a stomach upset. The doctors administered him IV fluids and have advised him to take rest, said sources.

 

On Wednesday, members of the dominant Vokkaliga community to which Mr Shivakumar belongs, had staged a massive protest in Bengaluru against his arrest terming it political vendetta by the BJP and had also submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

His daughter Aishwarya, a 22-year-old management graduate, was questioned and her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She arrived at the agency’s office in Khan Market in Delhi around 10.30 am and left at 7.30 pm. Aishwarya is also understood to have been confronted with documents and statements made by her father with regard to a trip to Singapore they are reported to have made together in 2017, officials said.

Aishwarya is a trustee in an education trust floated by her father. The trust, holding assets and businesses worth crores, operates a number of engineering and she is the main person behind them, the officials said.

Sources said Ms Aishwarya was questioned about the reported jump in her assets by over 100 times in the last five years. Five years ago, her assets were worth only Rs 1 crore, which have now grown to Rs 108 crore.  Besides, there was a reported transaction of Ms Aishwarya with businessman and CCD owner late V.G. Siddartha.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed)


Latest From Nation

Binodini wades through the Sapua river in Odapada of Dhenkanal district. (Photo: DC)

Bhubaneshwar: Wading through a river to teach at school, daily

The Indian and Chinese soldiers also conducted the customary banner drill, under which both sides hold banners asking the other side to vacate the area.

Indo-China talks avert major fight

Rahul Gandhi

Top leaders in Congress against ‘Preraks’ plan

Police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)
 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Buffalo as bribe for babu in MP

The farmer says he has been approaching the naib tehsildar for seven months to settle his family’s land records and the latter refused to do his work unless he paid money.

Ready for PoK: Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff.

Dearth of healthy donors

With the dengue virus virulent in the city, the demand for platelets is at an all-time high. Blood banks are asking for compensatory donors to be brought in before giving away platelet packs.

Plastic ban may add to woes of medical firms

The phasing out of plastic carry bags, bottles, containers and cups is easy, but packaging of medicines, syringes, needles etc will require a great deal of detailed thought and planning.

Chennai: Lanson joint MD Reeta Lankalingham found dead, suicide suspected

The Chennai city police in a media statement said, S Yesupadam, a supervisor working along with four maids in the Lankalingham's bungalow broke upon the door when Reeta didn't open the door till 9 AM. When he opened the door, he found Reeta's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the Nungambakkam police about the incident who rushed on site. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham