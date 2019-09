A Delhi court, on Thursday accepted Vadra's plea to travel abroad for business purposes. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Friday accepted Robert Vadra's application seeking permission to travel abroad for business purposes.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

He has been granted anticipatory bail in a money laundering case.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.