Chubb to hire 50 people for its Hyderabad centre

In addition to the launch of the new centre, Chubb also announced the US-based firm, which has presence in over 54 countries, will be working with T-Hub and three of India’s premier academic institutes and key private sector leaders.

Hyderabad: US-based property and casualty insurance company Chubb on Thursday announced its plans to launch its business services centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In a bid to bring the tech jobs back in-house, which is currently outsourced to third-party vendors, US-based property and casualty insurance company Chubb on Thursday announced it plans to launch its business services centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

With both centres hiring 50 people each, the centres would not only supplement the already existing three Chubb Digital Centers of Excellence for Business and Innovation but also provide support in process automation, data analytics, catastrophe modeling and risk management to the global insurance firm’s IT operations. Speaking to the media, Chubb’s Chief Risk Officier Sean Ringsted said, “The professionals from here will support high impact areas such as digital technology and analytical areas to support global insurance operations of Chubb.”

In addition to the launch of the new centre, Chubb also announced the US-based firm, which has presence in over 54 countries, will be working with T-Hub and three of India’s premier academic institutes and key private sector leaders.

Earlier this week, Hyderabad, which boasts of a start-up friendly environment, ranked fourth with 1,940 start-ups, behind Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai in a report by the Delhi chapter of The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) and Zinnov. With over 7,000 start-ups and 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR accounted for a 23 per cent share of start-ups in the country. Bengaluru, which is known to be the start-up capital of India, ranked second with 5,234 and Mumbai 3,829. However, the city can take some solace as the list considers companies that were founded between 2009 and 2019.