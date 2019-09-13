Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 After techie's ...
After techie's death, Dravidian parties ask members not to put hoardings

Subhashree, who was returning home from work on her two wheeler was struck down with the life-size hoarding.
The hoardings were put up by a local leader of the AIADMK, C Jeyagopal for a family wedding. He was booked on Friday for the action. (Photo: File | ANI)
Chennai: Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK on Friday, instructed their party members not to put up roadside banners after a 23-year-old techie died in Chennai after an unauthorised hoarding fell on her on Thursday, NDTV reported.

Minutes later, a water tanker hit her scooter injuring her head.

Subahshree succumbed to her injuries despite wearing a helmet.

It had pictures of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, his deputy O Panneerselvam and former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The hoarding was put up without taking permission from Corporation authorities.

DMK Chief Stalin said, "I would like to remind you again that banners and flex boards put up in a way that inconveniences motorists is strictly forbidden," ET reported.

He even asserted that he would not attend any events where there are hoardings and banners are put up and that they cause great inconvenience to motorists.

The ruling AIADMK's Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam said that it pained them to see the overenthusiastic work of some countrymen without thinking about the consequences.

 

Tags: dmk, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


