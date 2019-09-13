Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2019 11 dead, 5 rescued a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

11 dead, 5 rescued after boat capsizes during Ganesh immersion in Bhopal

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 8:20 am IST
'At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers,' said ASP.
At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)
 At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. The search operation is underway.

“Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now. A search operation is underway and we are trying to rescue other people as well. According to the locals, only these many people had drowned here, but we are still searching in case we find some other people,” said Akhil Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

 

“This incident occurred at around 4:30 in the morning. At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also present at the spot,” he added.

...
Tags: boat, police, madhya pradesh, khatlapura ghat, ganpati
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

These new iconic structures will be a legacy for 150 to 200 years at the very least, according to the RFP. (Photo: File)

Monsoon session in 2022 may be held in a redesigned Parliament building

(Photo: File)

Rape accused Chinmayanand questioned for 7 hours: report

Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)

Social media presence not enough, fight govt on streets: Sonia to Congress leaders

Modi's words of praise came ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year. (Photo: File)

PM takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

It is available in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and some other countries.
 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place

Modi's words of praise came ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year. (Photo: File)

PM's presence could have brought 'bad omen' to ISRO: Kumaraswamy

However, the project was the outcome of the scientists and the UPA government during 2008-09, asserted Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam

Police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.

Buffalo as bribe for babu in MP

The farmer says he has been approaching the naib tehsildar for seven months to settle his family’s land records and the latter refused to do his work unless he paid money.

Ready for PoK: Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham