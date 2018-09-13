search on deccanchronicle.com
Use gold from prominent Kerala temples to rebuild flood-hit state: BJP MP

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 8:01 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 8:01 am IST
The North West Delhi MP has urged the public to make this demand.
Kerala CM earlier demanded Rs 2,000 crore on an immediate-basis from the Centre, while pegging losses at around Rs 20,000 crore. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: BJP MP Udit Raj has suggested that the "gold and wealth" of three prominent temples in Kerala could be used for helping the people of the state which was devastated by floods last month.

"The Gold & Wealth of Padmanabha,Sabarimala,Guruvayur is more than 1 lakh crores & to compensate the losses of 21 thousand Crores is for less than temples wealth. What is use of such and wealth. When people are dying and crying (sic)," the Dalit leader said in a tweet. 

 

The North West Delhi MP has urged the public to make this demand. Over 400 people died in the deluge in Kerala last month and massive rebuilding efforts are underway at present. 

The centre has released Rs 600 crore to the flood-hit state. Various state governments have donated to help Kerala. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier demanded Rs 2,000 crore on an immediate-basis from the Centre, while pegging losses at around Rs 20,000 crore. 

Tags: kerala floods, kerala rains, bjp mp udit raj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




